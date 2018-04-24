HK tech firm hawks IPO with rare valuation metric

Bloomberg

As Hong Kong welcomes listings from unprofitable tech companies, investors need to get used to some new valuation metrics.

Ping An Good Doctor (平安好醫生), the largest initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong so far this year, is approaching potential investors with a valuation of as much as 9.38 times next year’s estimated sales, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The loss-making firm is avoiding the more common approach of touting earnings forecasts as it markets the US$1.1 billion share sale, one of the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

While fast-growing companies in other countries might market their IPOs using price-to-sales ratios, it is rare in Hong Kong, where most firms that list already have a track record of profitability.

Such sales tactics might become more common as the local bourse seeks to attract more Internet and biotechnology listings amid increased competition with New York and Shanghai.

Good Doctor is offering 160 million shares at HK$50.80 to HK$54.80 apiece in the IPO.

The online healthcare portal is telling potential buyers that the range values the company at 8.69 times to 9.38 times next year’s forecast sales, the people said.

It also translates into 5.6 times to 6.04 times Good Doctor’s estimated sales in 2020, the people said.

The company, officially known as Ping An Healthcare & Technology Co (平安健康互聯網), is not predicting profits any time soon.

Its net loss last year widened 32 percent to 1 billion yuan (US$159 million), according to a prospectus.

It stated in the filing that it expects to incur a “substantial amount of net loss in 2018” and “may continue to experience losses and negative operating cash flows in the future.”

That has not stopped punters from piling in.

Retail investors in Hong Kong are expected to place orders for at least 115 times the amount of stock initially available to them, Ming Pao Daily newspaper reported yesterday.

Such mom-and-pop stock buyers would subscribe for HK$66 billion (US$8.4 billion) or more of shares, the report said, citing estimates based on margin loan applications at local brokerages.

An external spokesman for Good Doctor said he could not immediately comment.

Citigroup Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co are joint sponsors of the offering.

The Ping An Insurance (Group) Co (中國平安保險) subsidiary would take investors’ orders from yesterday through Thursday, the prospectus showed.

It aims to begin trading on Friday next week.

Soon, the floodgates would open for even more types of unprofitable firms to list.

New Hong Kong listing rules are to take effect by early next month, the head of the local bourse operator said on Friday last week.

By then, Hong Kong would start accepting listing applications from pre-profit biotech firms and companies that have weighted voting rights.