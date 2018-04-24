GM Korea reaches wage deal, avoids bankruptcy

Reuters, SEOUL

General Motors Co’s (GM) South Korean unit yesterday said it has reached a tentative wage deal with its labor union, meeting a key condition laid down by the US automaker to prevent it filing for bankruptcy for the money-losing operation.

With the agreement, GM Korea Co’s board has dropped its plan to vote yesterday on filing for bankruptcy protection, a GM Korea spokesman said.

The US automaker shocked South Korea in February, when it unveiled a major restructuring plan for the unit, which involved shuttering one of its four plants in the country and voluntary redundancies for 2,600 workers.

GM has sought wage concessions from the union as well as government funding and incentives to save its remaining three South Korean factories.

The board of GM Korea delayed a decision to file for court-managed bankruptcy protection until yesterday evening, after the automaker failed to reach a wage deal with its labor union in time to meet a Friday last week deadline.

“Through the latest agreement, GM Korea will be a competitive manufacturing company,” GM Korea chief executive Kaher Kazem said in a statement in Korean.

The deal would pave the way for Korea Development Bank (KDB) to provide support and for GM to allocate new models to South Korea to help turn around GM Korea, the unit said in a statement.

KDB is GM Korea’s second-largest shareholder with a 17 percent stake.

The US automaker owns 77 percent of GM Korea, while GM’s main Chinese partner, SAIC Motor Corp (上海汽車), controls the remaining 6 percent.

The South Korean government had stepped up pressure on GM and the union to reach an agreement, saying that without a swift deal, about 150,000 jobs at the automaker and its suppliers would be at risk.

KDB’s chairman last week told reporters that the lender might sign a preliminary agreement by Friday to provide financial support for the business should an interim due-diligence report that was due on Friday last week turn out to be satisfactory.

Over the past three years, GM has sought to focus on profitable markets, mainly the US and China, and new technologies such as electric and automated vehicles.

The South Korean unit, once the backbone of GM’s Asian strategy, has been hobbled by labor costs and hurt by the automaker’s decision to pull its Chevrolet brand from Europe, a key export market.

The unit still makes more than 1 million assembled or partially assembled vehicles for the US, European and emerging markets. They include the Chevrolet Trax and its sibling, the Buick Encore, which are sold in the US.

It is also an engineering and design source for GM’s small vehicles and electric vehicles, as well as home to some of GM’s top-ranked suppliers globally.