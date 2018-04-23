MOEA team to probe imports of Chinese steel

Staff writer

The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) has formed a task force to probe anti-dumping and anti-subsidy charges against certain steel imports from China, the International Trade Commission said in a statement on Thursday last week.

The commission plans to hold public hearings on Wednesday and Monday next week to collect feedback from concerned parties and gauge public opinion before formally launching the investigation in a bid to protect the interests of Taiwanese firms, said the statement, which was published on the ministry’s Web site.

Wednesday’s hearing is to focus on an anti-dumping investigation into Chinese imports of galvanized steel, carbon steel plates and cold-rolled stainless steel, while the meeting on Monday next week is to focus on an anti-subsidy probe into Chinese hot-rolled stainless steel and cold-rolled carbon steel products, it added.

The commission’s move came after the Ministry of Finance on Monday last week launched anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations into Chinese steel products.

The probe is expected to help Taiwan negotiate with the US in seeking an exemption from Washington’s 25 percent tariff on steel imports and 10 percent tariff on aluminum imports imposed last month.

Commission Deputy Executive Secretary Juan Chuan-ho (阮全和) said that under the Implementation Regulation on the Imposition of Countervailing and Antidumping Duties (平衡稅及反傾銷稅課徵實施辦法), the commission would complete the investigations into potential damage on domestic industry and reach a damage estimate within 40 days, the Chinese-language Liberty Times (sister newspaper of the Taipei Times) reported.

The commission would submit its findings to the finance ministry, which would determine whether Chinese steel imports are unfairly priced or subsidized within 70 days, the newspaper quoted Juan as saying.

The finance ministry is expected to announce its preliminary countervailing duty and anti-dumping duty on Chinese steel products in August and its final decision in October, Juan added.