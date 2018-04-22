US cities beat back Silicon Valley’s great scooter boom

By Joshua Brustein / Bloomberg

Bird Rides Inc, a start-up that deploys electric scooters with location trackers on city sidewalks and rents them through an app, trumpeted two weeks ago that it was bringing its service to San Francisco.

The company, run by a former honcho at both Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc, said it was determined to make sure everything went smoothly with city officials.

It failed. On Monday, San Francisco sent cease and desist letters to Bird Rides and two other motorized scooter companies, LimeBike and Spin.

The business practices of all three companies “create a public nuisance and are unlawful,” San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera wrote.

The city has been warning the companies for weeks, he said.

Herrera presented the companies with a list of changes the city wants them to make and demanded written progress reports by the end of this month.

GPS-enabled scooters and bicycles are spreading across several major US cities, driven by a wave of venture capital into a handful of companies.

Policymakers are scrambling to find ways to regulate the great scooter boom of this year.

San Francisco’s board of supervisors on Tuesday passed a bill requiring electric scooter rental companies to get city permits.

The transportation department in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday presented lawmakers with its own plan to regulate scooters, and asked for an emergency vote by the full council by Thursday.

In Washington, a pilot program granting permits to electric scooters and bike-rental companies is set to expire soon.

Bird and LimeBike — the two largest companies in the US market — run similar services that involve leaving a bunch of scooters around town, letting smartphone-toting people unlock them for a small fee and scoot from place to place. Each company has raised more than US$100 million in the past six months, and both make idealistic claims about solving urban congestion and reducing reliance on automobiles.

LimeBike also rents bicycles, as does Uber, which got into the game last week with the acquisition of Jump Bikes.

However, problems quickly became apparent. Unused vehicles create new obstacles for pedestrians walking or running on sidewalks. In at least two cases, the vehicles were abandoned in local waterways. There was nothing to keep people from riding them on sidewalks or without helmets, both violations of municipal laws.

In short, scooting is a pretty good parable on the excesses and hubris of the technology industry. It provides a convenient service that generates a lot of excitement among its users — San Franciscans have already taken tens of thousands of rides on Birds — but also generates ill effects for the rest of the population.

Companies promise to figure out the problems, but they are mostly focused on outgrowing one another. They tend to see anything that slows them down as either wrongheaded, ignorable or both.

Bird and LimeBike said they are committed to working with officials to address their concerns.

Bird on Tuesday rolled out a potential solution to the parking issue. It is to require people to take a photograph of where they left the scooter at the end of their rides.

The firm would likely implement this in many cities, Bird chief legal officer David Estrada said, but declined to provide specifics.

Bird’s Uber-style approach to introducing the service — making it available to the public without a lengthy negotiation with each city over policy — is better for everyone, said Estrada, who previously helped get Lyft off the ground and worked on driverless-car policy at Alphabet Inc’s Google.