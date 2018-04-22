Takeda boosts Shire bid to more than US$60bn

Bloomberg

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co sweetened its offer for drugmaker Shire PLC to more than US$60 billion after three prior bids were rejected, wooing investors in the US company with a higher cash component.

The Japanese company boosted its offer to ￡47 a share from ￡46.5 a share for the Lexington, Massachusetts-based Shire.

The new proposal includes ￡21 a share in cash and ￡26 a share in new stock.

Shire said in a statement that its board of directors “is considering its position with respect to the fourth proposal and will issue a further announcement in due course.”

The new bid lifts the cash component to about 45 from 38 percent, in an effort to win over shareholders who might be reluctant to receive stock in Takeda, a smaller company than Shire.

Takeda said it would enable Shire investors to continue to hold shares in the combined company via US depositary receipts on the New York Stock Exchange.

“Takeda believes that the improved proposal represents a highly compelling opportunity for Shire shareholders, which reflects a further increase in value and a material increase in the cash component of the consideration mix,” Takeda said in a statement on Friday.

Shire on Thursday rejected Takeda’s previous proposal, and said that the terms “significantly undervalue the company and Shire’s growth prospects and pipeline,” but left the door open for further negotiations.

A completed deal would be the biggest by a Japanese company of an overseas target and the combined revenue would place Takeda among the top 10 global pharmaceutical giants.

Overall, the offer represents a premium of 7 percent to an initial bid made last month, worth ￡44 a share, Takeda said.

It is also 53 percent above Shire’s share price before Takeda officially disclosed its interest in a deal.

Shares of London-listed Shire on Friday closed down 3.9 percent to ￡38.21.

Takeda, which is based in Osaka, said it would maintain its headquarters in Japan and a primary listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.