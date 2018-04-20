Agencies

UNITED STATES

Businesses worried

Despite continued economic growth, businesses and farmers are increasingly concerned about the trade spat with China, which already has pushed prices higher, a Federal Reserve survey released on Wednesday found. In the wake of the steep tariffs imposed last month by President Donald Trump, steel and aluminum prices have risen around the country, in some cases with double-digit increases, the Fed said. Industries and retailers across the country also continue to report difficulty finding skilled workers, the nationwide Beige Book survey showed.

RUSSIA

Moody’s says nation safe

Rating agency Moody’s Investors Service on Wednesday said the nation’s strong public and external finances would shield its economy from the effect of the latest US sanctions. However, the sanctions would be credit negative for some debt issuers, especially aluminum giant United Company Rusal PLC, Moody’s said. The banking system has enough earnings capacity to absorb credit losses arising from exposures to sanctioned companies, Moody’s said.

MEDIA

21CF turned down Comcast

Media giant 21st Century Fox Inc (21CF), which was sold to Walt Disney Co in December last year, rejected a higher buyout offer from Comcast Corp over fears of regulatory risks, a filing on Wednesday showed. The joint regulatory filing by Fox and Disney said a buyout by cable operator Comcast “carried a more significant risk of exposure to a range of negative outcomes for 21CF,” while “a transaction with Disney would provide superior closing certainty as a result of the lower regulatory risk faced by Disney.” Comcast had offered US$34.40 per share compared with Disney’s US$29.

FOOD

Nestle SA sales improve

Nestle SA’s first-quarter revenue growth got a boost as the US returned to expansion, fueled by improvements in its pet-care business. Sales rose 2.8 percent on an organic basis, the Vevey, Switzerland-based maker of KitKat chocolate said yesterday. Analysts expected 2.5 percent. In the US, the pet-care business improved amid stronger demand for natural food and online sales. The company reiterated its forecast for organic sales growth of 2 to 4 percent this year.

TRANSPORTATION

Uber, Zane Rowe in talks

Uber Technologies Inc has chosen VMware Inc’s Zane Rowe as the top candidate for chief financial officer to lead preparations for what could be the biggest initial public offering of next year, people familiar with the matter said. The ride-hailing company is in advanced talks with Rowe, who has the same position at VMware, said the people, who asked not to be identified. An agreement has not been finalized and negotiations could fall through, one of the people said. Uber and VMware declined to comment.

CONSUMER GOODS

Unilever sales decline

Anglo-Dutch consumer giant Unilever PLC yesterday revealed its first-quarter sales fell compared with last year, announcing a six billion euros (US$7.42 billion) buy-back scheme ahead of the spin-off of its spreads division. Turnover in the first three months was down 5.2 percent to 12.6 billion euros, falling from 13.3 billion euros reported in the same period last year. Unilever chief executive officer Pol Polman said that the buy-back program would be launched next month.