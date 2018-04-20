QCT, Chinac ink deal on next-generation products

Staff writer

Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT, 雲達) has reached a strategic cooperation deal with Chinac.com (華雲資料), a Wuxi, China-based provider of cloud-computing services, as it eyes more business opportunities in China.

Quanta Computer Inc’s (廣達) data center solution subsidiary on Monday said it plans to team up with the Chinese firm to codevelop next-generation information technology and hyper-converged products.

QCT, established in 2007, provides data center solutions including servers, storage equipment, network switches, integrated rack systems and cloud solutions, while Chinac was founded in 2010 to offer information technology solutions and outsourcing services.

The Chinese-language Economic Daily News quoted QCT president Mike Yang (楊晴華), who is also a Quanta senior vice president, as saying that QCT has a positive outlook for its server business, which is expected to maintain double-digit percentage growth this year.

QCT over the past few years mostly paid attention to the US market and global tier-one enterprise clients, but it would this year start to also focus on Europe and China, as well as tier-two enterprise clients, Yang was quoted as saying.

Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc’s Google and Microsoft Corp are among the company’s hyperscale infrastructure clients.

Quanta’s shipments of cloud-connected products, including wearables, are forecast to increase by double-digit percentage points this year to become one of the firm’s major growth drivers, Jih Sun Securities Investment Consulting Co (日盛投顧) analyst Simon Lu (呂金源) said in a note on Tuesday.

Quanta’s sales for the whole of this year are forecast to grow 0.6 percent year-on-year to NT$1.27 trillion (US$43.29 billion), with net profit rising 8.8 percent to NT$15.65 billion, or earnings per share of NT$4.05, Lu said.