Polaris advances cancer research with US partner

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

Polaris Group (北極星藥業集團) yesterday said its studies into using its new cancer treatment, ADI-PEG 20, in a combination treatment would be boosted by a newly formed partnership with a US cancer research center.

The company has been invited to join the Immunotherapy group at the University of Texas’ MD Anderson Cancer Center, Polaris Group chief executive officer Wu Bor-wen (吳伯文) told an investors’ conference in Taipei.

The company has also recruited James Allison and Padmanee Sharma, the center’s leading immunotherapy experts, to serve on its scientific advisory board, he said, adding that the two had drawn the interest of institutional investors at US conferences.

Wu said Allison was the inventor of Yervoy, the first immunotherapy drug to gain US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval.

The company gave poster presentations on immunotherapy and its new fusion protein biologic at this year’s meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research, Wu said.

The company is studying a combination of ADI-PEG 20 and the antibody Keytruda as a possible treatment for head and neck cancer, and is planning to study a combination with Opdivo and Yervoy to treat eye melanoma, Wu said.

In related news, PharmaEngine Inc (智擎) on Wednesday said that a decision by the company’s licensing partner, Shire PLC, to sell its oncology business to Servier Laboratories Ltd for US$2.4 billion is expected to bring greater access to the Chinese market for its pancreatic cancer drug, Onivyde.

PharmaEngine said that Servier is France’s second-largest pharmaceutical company, and that its resources and 2,000 employees are expected to speed up the regulatory approval process in the country.

Meanwhile, OBI Pharma Inc (台灣浩鼎) also announced yesterday that the US FDA has cleared an investigational new drug application for a phase I/II study of OBI-3424, a first-in-class DNA alkylating agent.

The agent expands upon the company’s targeted cancer treatment pipeline as it targets AKR1C3, an enzyme that is overexpressed in a variety of solid and liquid tumors.

The company outlined plans to enroll patients with solid tumors to verify the safety of OBI-3424 and to develop a preliminary activity profile for the agent, a company filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange said.

Since the beginning of this year, the Taiwan Stock Exchange and Taipei Exchange’s biotechnology index has risen by nearly 20 percent.