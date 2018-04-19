TAITRA to open fourth office in India next month

Staff writer, with CNA in NEW DEHLI

The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA, 外貿協會) is going to open a new office in India’s capital next month to help Taiwanese businesses seeking to expand their markets in South Asia, TAITRA chairman James Huang (黃志芳) announced on Tuesday.

The New Delhi office would become TAITRA’s fourth office in the country, following those in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkota, and its 61st in the world, Huang told a news conference in New Dehli.

India, the world’s sixth-largest economy, has regained its title as the world’s fastest-growing major economy due mainly to a slew of economic policies launched by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past few years, and has the potential to be the most powerful driver of global economic growth in the 21st century, he said.

Despite its small land area and lack of natural resources, Taiwan is home to the world’s leading information and communication technology, machinery, automobile parts, petrochemical and “green” energy industries, and is a leader in developing technologies for “smart” city solutions, he said.

Its companies have also set up a large number of manufacturing facilities in China and Southeast Asia, Huang said.

Taiwan is going to be an important partner of India, as Modi is promoting the Made in India, Digital India and other initiatives, while Taiwan is pushing its New Southbound Policy, he said.

TAITRA has organized a Taiwan Expo 2018 for next month in it new office to help expand bilateral trade and investment, he said.