MENA must spend US$260bn on power plants: report

AFP, DUBAI

Middle Eastern and North African (MENA) nations need to spend US$260 billion over the next five years for electricity production to meet rising demand, a report said yesterday.

The region, which includes oil heavyweights Saudi Arabia, Iran and Iraq, must invest to add 117 gigawatts (GW) of power generation by 2022, Arab Petroleum Investment Corp (APICORP) said.

The Dammam-based energy development bank said that US$152 billion is needed for electricity generation and the rest for transmission and distribution projects.

Power capacity in the Middle East and North Africa, currently 321GW, needs to expand 6.4 percent on average annually by 2022 to meet growing demand, it said.

The six nations belonging to the Gulf Cooperation Council — Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) — need to spend US$89 billion to add 43GW over the next five years, according to APICORP estimates.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia lead the way with expected investments worth US$33 billion and US$21 billion respectively, it said.

Iran needs to add 25GW of power to its current capacity of 77GW with estimated investments of US$50 billion, the report said.

Iraq, another oil-rich nation, is required to invest US$39 billion to add 12GW of electricity by 2022, it said.

Egypt, the most populous country in the region, is estimated to need US$46 billion of investments to add 22GW of power to raise its capacity to 60GW in 2022.

APICORP said that nations in the region are increasingly resorting to renewable energy sources like solar and nuclear.