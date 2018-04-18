Taiwan unscathed by trade war, so far, but it still could be

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

The effects of a trade war between the US and China on Taiwan has been limited, but could worsen if US President Donald Trump makes more drastic moves, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday.

Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) reached the conclusion after meeting with representatives from different industry sectors.

Heavy tariffs threatened by the US on Chinese goods would cause indirect casualties in Taiwan, because many local firms have manufacturing facilities in China.

“Because smartphones and semiconductors are not targeted, the fallout should be limited,” Kung told a media briefing.

Many local companies are involved in the supply chains of US technology giant Apple Inc and other consumer electronics brands.

In addition, most Taiwanese firms based in China are choosing to target domestic demand in the Chinese market, rather than shipping their products to the US, Kung said.

However, the Chinese government is still formulating response measures, as it is likely that the US would retaliate, Kung said.

This means that goods made in China would have difficulty competing in the US, forcing such firms to seek alternative destinations, thereby intensifying competition in other markets, he said.

Taiwan should also draw up plans to cope with worst-case scenarios in case the US extends punitive tariffs to high-tech products, Kung said.

Electronic components — notably chips — account for 35 percent of the nation’s outbound shipments.