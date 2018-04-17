Staff writer, with CNA

TELECOMS

APT adding base stations

Asia Pacific Telecom Co (APT, 亞太電信), a subsidiary of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), yesterday said it is stepping up its base station deployment by building more than 1,000 new small-cell stations for its 2,600-megahertz and 700-megahertz bands at railway stations, tourist sites and restaurants nationwide. APT expects the number of its base stations to reach 25,000 by the end of this quarter. The telecom operated about 7,725 4G base stations as of January. Taiwan Star Telecom Co (台灣之星), which is contending with APT to be the nation’s No. 4 telecom, last week said it had built 11,093 4G base stations as of the end of last month. Taiwan Star also said its revenue grew 19 percent year-on-year to NT$3.43 billion (US$116.6 million) in the first quarter of the year, boosted by more usage of higher-value services. Taiwan Star said it has accumulated half a million active users of its apps.

AUTO PARTS

Cryomax shares soar

Shares of Cryomax Cooling System Corp (吉茂), a Changhua-headquartered auto parts supplier, yesterday soared 26.46 percent to NT$23.9 on its debut on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The shares touched NT$24.2 in the early morning before retreating to the closing price, data showed. The company raised NT$154.05 million via an initial public offering. Cryomax, which mainly makes copper radiators, posted revenue of NT$295.85 million for last quarter, representing a 13.15 percent year-on-year decrease from NT$340.64 million. Despite the sluggish sales performance, the company gave a relatively positive business outlook, saying that it is likely to enter the supply chain of electric car brands through a collaboration with Japan’s Denso Corp, a tier-one supplier in the global automotive industry.

IC DESIGN

Alchip profit increases

Alchip Technologies Ltd (世芯), which provides silicon intellectual property and design services to semiconductor firms, yesterday posted NT$20 million in net profit for February, a 1.37-fold increase from the previous year. Revenue leaped 1.37-fold to NT$293 million year-on-year, according to a company filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The company last year swung into a net profit of NT$308 million, benefiting from growing shipments of high-performance chips from China and Japan. That translated into earnings per share of NT$5.08. Revenue last year rose 15.57 year-on-year to NT$4.27 billion.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

Tensions weigh on NT dollar

The New Taiwan dollar yesterday fell NT$0.123 against the greenback to close at NT$29.425 on the back of fund outflows from the nation, dealers said. Geopolitical tension following airstrikes by a US-led coalition against Syria and concerns over an acceleration in interest rate increases in the US unsettled the nerves of many currency traders, they said. In addition, a live-fire military exercise planned by China’s People’s Liberation Army in the Taiwan Strait tomorrow raised concerns over cross-strait stability, prompting currency traders to dump the NT dollar, they added. Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) last week announced that China would further open its markets to foreign investors, a move that drove foreign investors to move their funds out of Taiwan in preparation for investment in China, they said.