Staff writer, with agencies

EXPORTS

Taiwan 18th in world

Exports totaled US$371.2 billion last year, accounting for 1.8 percent of the world’s total and ranking in 18th place, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday, citing the latest WTO statistics. China remained the world’s largest exporter, with outbound shipments totaling US$2.3 trillion last year to take a 12.8 percent global share. The US was second with exports of US$1.5 trillion, followed by Germany’s US$1.4 trillion. Overall, global exports expanded 10.6 percent year-on-year to US$17.7 trillion last year, ending two consecutive years of decline, the ministry said.

LABOR

Wages rose in February

The average wage comprised of regular and non-regular salaries, such as bonuses and overtime pay, rose 46.94 percent month-on-month to NT$86,832 in February, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics said on Thursday. The figure was up 89.92 percent from a year earlier, because of the issuance of average year-end bonuses which totaled NT$68,017 at the end of February, the highest in the past three years, the agency said. The average regular wages for the month fell 0.71 percent from January, to NT$40,483, as the Lunar New Year holiday shortened the number of working days.

INVESTMENT

Qatar’s bonds in Taiwan

Qatar is raising US$6 billion by selling 30-year US dollar bonds in Taiwan as part of its first US dollar bond sale in two years. The bonds are being sold in five-year, 10-year and 30-year tranches, with Deutsche Bank Taipei branch and Standard Chartered Bank (Taiwan) the bookrunners for the 30-year bonds, which will be listed on the Luxembourg exchange and the Taipei Exchange.