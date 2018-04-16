Healthconn plans new share issue

Staff writer

Healthconn Corp (康聯生醫) on Friday said it plans to raise NT$40 million (US$1.37 million) through the issuance of new shares, as the company prepares to make its local debut on the Taipei Exchange later this year.

The Taipei-based subsidiary of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) said its board has agreed to issue 4 million news shares to increase working capital.

The board also decided to distribute a cash dividend of NT$3.8 per common share, along with a stock dividend of 12 percent, according to the company’s filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

The company mainly focuses on providing various prevention interventions and disease treatments.

Its revenue for last year surged by 139 percent to reach NT$1.098 billion.

Its revenue breakdown shows health promotion consultant services contributed 45 percent of the overall revenue last year, followed by microbiological testing programs at 34 percent and then other testing precision instruments services (21 percent).

Healthconn started trading its shares on the Emerging Stock Board — a preparatory board for the nation’s two main bourses — on Nov. 23 last year at NT$136 per share.

The stock closed at NT$284 on Friday.

Separately, Caswell Inc (瑞祺電通), a Hon Hai Group (鴻海集團) unit, is to debut on the stock exchange today at an initial public offering price of NT$101.

Caswell, whose business involves the network communications and industrial computing fields, is 38.73 percent held by the group through its industrial PC arm, Ennoconn Corp (樺漢科技).

The company reported revenue of NT$4.04 billion last year, up 10.13 percent annually, while net profit decreased 16 percent to NT$336 million, or NT$5.61 per share, due to unfavorable foreign exchange rates and rising raw material prices.

In the first quarter of this year, combined revenue increased 9.81 percent year-on-year to NT$952 million, Caswell data showed.