Groundbreaking held in Kaohsiung

China Steel Corp (CSC, 中鋼) yesterday broke ground in Kaohsiung’s Singda Harbor (興達港) for a plant to construct undersea foundation facilities for offshore wind turbines.

China Steel said it expects to complete construction of the plant in the Marine Technology Industry Innovation Zone (海洋科技產業創新專區) at the end of next year and begin mass production of 50 to 60 jacket foundations annually, starting in 2020.

President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration is promoting offshore wind farms as part of its plans to expand renewable energy generation to help relieve the strain on electricity supplies from state-run Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電).

In light of the potential demand for undersea foundation facilities for offshore wind turbines, China Steel’s board approved investing NT$3.42 billion (US$116.72 million) to set up a company to take charge of the plant’s construction, the company said on March 28.

Last month the company announced it was teaming up with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and the Changhua County Government to develop three offshore wind farms on the west coast, with a total investment of more than NT$210 billion.

SIGNING CEREMONY

Cheng Ching-chung (程慶鐘), commissioner of China Steel’s wind power business development committee and chairman of the new company, signed a cooperation agreement with representatives of 11 supply-chain firms at yesterday’s ceremony, including CSBC Corp, Taiwan (台灣國際造船) chairman Cheng Wen-lon (鄭文隆).

Minister of Economic Affairs Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津) and Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chu (陳菊) attended the ceremony, along with China Steel chairman Wong Chao-tung (翁朝棟).

The government wants to see 5.5 gigawatts of electricity generated by offshore wind farms by 2025, Shen said.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs would start the selection process for offshore wind farm projects this week, he said.

Seven of the 11 suppliers are based in Kaohsiung, which highlights China Steel’s efforts to localize the development of underwater foundations, Wong said.

The company also wants to build a local supply chain for wind turbines through collaborations with a variety of its business partners, he said.