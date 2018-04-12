Solar cell industry yields indicate global recovery

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Solar cell makers Neo Solar Power Energy Corp (新日光) and its two local peers Gintech Energy Corp (昱晶能源) and Solartech Energy Corp (昇陽光電) posted more than 50 percent monthly growth in revenue for last month, an indication that demand is in recovery.

The improvement bodes well for the three companies, as Neo Solar is to merge with Gintech and Solartech on Oct. 1, creating the nation’s biggest solar cell maker, United Renewable Energy Co (聯合再生).

Revenue soared about 76 percent last month to NT$1.07 billion (US$36.64 million) from NT$610 million in February, thanks to a significant increase in shipments, Neo Solar said in a company statement on Tuesday.

“We saw some buoyancy in solar prices,” Neo Solar said. “Stabilizing demand in the home market gave further support to the already improving global market.”

New solar procurement projects in China and Europe are undergoing a bidding process, which would help the overall solar industry, Neo Solar said.

During the first three months of this year, Neo Solar has accumulated NT$2.51 billion in revenue, up 16.32 percent from NT$2.16 million a year earlier.

Gintech Energy also said revenue jumped 52 percent month-on-month from NT$530 million to NT$806 million last month.

Shipment growth offset a reduction in solar prices last month, Gintech said.

Gintech accumulated NT$2.3 billion in revenue last quarter, down 32.7 percent from NT$3.42 billion the previous year.

Solartech Energy Corp (昇陽光電) saw revenue rocket about 56 percent last month to NT$533 million — its strongest in five months — from February’s NT$341 million.

That brought the company’s aggregate revenue in the first quarter to NT$1.31 billion, up 1.06 percent from a year earlier.