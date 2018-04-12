Wistron releases unaudited results

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

Wistron Corp (緯創), one of the assemblers of Apple Inc’s iPhones, on Tuesday released the company’s unaudited operating results for last month at the request of the local bourse.

The firm said the Taiwan Stock Exchange had requested that it release preliminary results for last quarter to investors, following a spike in borrowing and lending of Wistron shares.

Wistron reported that net income last month dipped 2.24 percent annually to NT$786 million (US$26.9 million), while sales rose 9.31 percent annually to NT$70.29 billion, with earnings per share of NT$0.29.

Net income last quarter rose 65 percent annually to NT$899 million, with aggregate sales in the period totaling NT$217.05 billion, up 29 percent from a year earlier.

Earnings per share in the January-to-March period were NT$0.34.

The figures suggest that last month’s earnings accounted for the bulk of company’s total earnings in the first quarter of this year.

Sales in January and February totaled NT$79.4 billion and NT$67.36 billion, annual gains of 45.2 percent and 36.3 percent respectively, company filings showed.

Regarding the discrepancy, Wistron said that it is still in the process of verifying its operating income and gross profit for last quarter.

While the company has not gauged the effects of a stronger New Taiwan dollar, interest expenses are likely to increase this year due to anticipated interest rate hikes in Taiwan and abroad.

Analysts said the company’s smartphone assembly business improved last quarter, as the firm posted growth, despite a dip in notebook computer shipments from 4.5 million units in the fourth quarter of last year to 4.1 million last quarter.

The company is also likely to benefit from Apple’s lower-priced iPhone SE, which is expected to be released this quarter, analysts said.

Wistron shares gained 1.05 percent to NT$23.95 in Taipei trading yesterday.