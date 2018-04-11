Taiwan Buisness Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

ELECTRONICS

Delta sales surge 39%

Power electronics and energy management supplier Delta Electronics Inc (台達電) yesterday reported that sales last month rose 39 percent month-on-month and 1 percent year-on-year to NT$18.56 billion (US$635.8 million), bringing aggregate revenue in the first quarter to NT$50.87 billion, 4 percent higher than the previous year. Last month, power electronics contributed 47 percent of sales, followed by 34 percent for infrastructure and 19 percent for automation, the company said, adding that it is upbeat on growth in its automation and automotive electronics businesses. Delta Electronics shares closed unchanged at NT$127.5 in Taipei trading yesterday.

ELECTRONICS

Lite-On posts lower Q1 sales

Electronic module supplier Lite-On Technology Corp (光寶科技) yesterday reported sales of NT$18.98 billion for last month, 46 percent higher than February, but a 1 percent fall compared with the previous year. Aggregate sales in the first quarter dipped 5.4 percent year-on-year to NT$48.53 billion. The company said that sales of information technology, its biggest business, representing 49 percent of revenue last month, rose nearly 10 percent on the back of robust demand for cloud computing servers, networking, power management and artificial intelligence applications. Robust demand in Middle Eastern markets also propelled a 10 percent month-on-month gain in the LED business, it said. Lite-On shares closed up 0.25 percent at NT$40.5 in Taipei trading yesterday.

APPAREL

Quang Viet revenue surges

Garment maker Quang Viet Enterprise Co (廣越) yesterday posted sales of NT$473.76 million for last month, a 54.38 percent year-on-year increase from NT$306.88 million supported by increasing orders from its global clients. That brought the company’s cumulative revenue in the first quarter to a record high of NT$1.16 billion, up 47.72 percent from NT$786.85 million the previous year. Quang Viet president Charles Wu (吳朝筆) in a statement said that the company’s profitability should improve further this year as it plans to raise the average selling price of its products by tapping into more profitable segments such as functional fabrics. The company added that it has observed an uptick in sales at its major customers Adidas, Nike, Puma, The North Face and Patagonia. Quang Viet Enterprise shares gained 2.48 percent to close at NT$124 in Taipei trading yesterday.

TRADE

Epoxy resin dumping probed

India is to initiate an anti-dumping duty investigation into epoxy resin imports from Taiwan and four other nations, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday. Taiwan last year ranked the third-largest exporter to India in the sector with a market share of 10.37 percent, behind South Korea and Thailand, the Bureau of Foreign Trade said in a statement. Taiwanese epoxy resin shipments to India last year totaled US$10.41 million, the bureau said, citing Global Trade Atlas statistics.

RESTAURANTS

Wowprime sales up 10.81%

Restaurant chain operator Wowprime Corp (王品) yesterday reported that sales last month rose 10.81 percent year-on-year to NT$1.3 billion from NT$1.17 billion thanks to promotional campaigns. However, the company posted cumulative revenue of NT$4.08 billion, down 0.55 percent from NT$4.1 billion. Wowprime shares closed unchanged at NT$130 in Taipei trading yesterday.