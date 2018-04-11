Adata revenue soars on robust DRAM demand

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Memory module supplier Adata Technology Co (威剛科技) yesterday said revenue last month soared 58 percent to a near five-year high, as robust demand for DRAM products propped up shipments and prices.

Revenue last month jumped to NT$3.25 billion (US$111 million) from NT$2.06 billion in February, with about 68 percent coming from DRAM products, Adata said in a statement.

DRAM product revenue doubled to NT$2.2 billion last month, the highest since June 2013, it said.

Benefiting from robust DRAM demand, Adata has accumulated an aggregate revenue of NT$7.96 billion in the conventionally slow first quarter, down only 3.3 percent from NT$8.23 billion in the fourth quarter of last year.

“The company continues to be bullish about the DRAM market this year. The supply-demand dynamics remain stable in the second quarter, indicating that demand does not subdue even during slow season,” Adata chairman Simon Chen (陳立白) said in the statement.

“DRAM prices will continue to rise,” he said.

However, Chen gave a conservative outlook for the NAND flash memory market for the current quarter, saying that the world’s major memory chipmakers’ progress in ramping up 3D NAND flash memory chips would be a key factor on the price trend during the slow season.

The price of NAND flash memory chips are expected to rebound in the second half of this year, fueled by new smartphone launches during the peak season, Chen said.

At the moment, the prices are still falling at a moderate pace, he said.

Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技), the nation’s biggest DRAM chipmaker, yesterday said revenue increased 13.42 percent month-on-month to NT$6.72 billion from NT$5.93 billion, thanks to increasing shipments and chip prices.

Shipments last month rose 11 percent month-on-month as the company upgraded more capacities into 20-nanometer technology from 30-nanometer technology, the chipmaker said.