Everlight Electronics wins patent battle against rival

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

Everlight Electronics Co (億光), the nation’s leading LED chip packaging and testing service provider, yesterday said the company has won a favorable ruling from Seoul’s patent regulator in a patent fight with a South Korean rival.

The Korean Intellectual Property Office on Thursday last week dismissed a patent invalidity lawsuit launched by rival Seoul Semiconductors Co over patent KR768539, according to a company statement released yesterday.

Everlight Electronics also expects favorable rulings by the District Court of Mannheim, Germany, in two patent infringement lawsuits against Neumuller Elektronic GmbH, the company said.

In its court battles in South Korea and Germany, the company has requested local courts ban its rivals from importing, exporting, manufacturing or distributing products protected by its patents, it said, adding that it is seeking punitive damages.

Meanwhile, the firm’s revenue fell 16.88 percent to NT$2.11 billion (US$72.24 million) last month, compared with NT$2.54 billion in March last year, according to a company filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

In the first three months of this year, revenue contracted 6.66 percent to NT$6.27 billion from NT$6.72 billion during the same period last year, it said.

Net income last year dipped 32.1 percent annually to NT$1.25 billion — its poorest showing in the past five years — or earnings per share of NT$2.74, the company reported earlier this year.

Sales in the past year also dipped 6.9 percent annually to NT$27.31 billion, it said.

The company’s core LED lighting and display backlight businesses faced increased competition from Chinese companies, causing average selling prices to drop nearly 30 percent last year, it said.

LED prices are expected to face further downward pressure as capacity expands around the world, it said.

Everlight Electronics plans to shift its focus from the highly contested backlight and lighting segments to automotive products in search of higher margins.