Staff writer, with CNA

ELECTRONICS

HTC announces pay raises

HTC Corp (宏達電) has decided to raise wages in a bid to retain employees, despite posting steady losses. The company did not disclose details on the wage hike, but it said that raises would be merit-based and retroactive to January. Local media earlier last week reported that HTC raised wages for employees in its virtual reality (VR) operation by up to 10 percent, starting from this month, which would benefit about 1,000 workers. However, HTC on Thursday said that the pay hike was not limited to the VR division.

TAIPEI EXCHANGE

Five stocks downgraded

The over-the-counter Taipei Exchange has downgraded five companies to the “full delivery” category beginning today, including United Alloy-Tech Co (精確), E-Ton Solar Tech Co (益通), Jhen Vei Electronic Co (振維), PChomestore Inc (商店街) and ENG Electric Co (英格爾). The downgrade means that shares cannot be sold short or traded on margin, as their net value has fallen below the regulatory requirement of NT$5 per share. The exchange is to impose periodic call auction trading on PChomestore and ENG Electric, with matching operations to be conducted every 30 minutes using a manually controlled system.

TELEVISON

Eastern Media cuts capital

Eastern Media International Corp (東森國際), the owner of the nation’s two biggest TV shopping channels, has decided to cut its capitalization by NT$1.39 billion, or 20 percent, to adjust its capital structure and return NT$2 in cash per share to stockholders. The capital reduction, which is subject to approval at a shareholders’ meeting on May 17, would see the company’s paid-in capital drop to NT$5.57 billion from NT$6.96 billion.