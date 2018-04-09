Sinbon shrugs off trade war; sales reach record high

Staff writer

Sinbon Electronics Co (信邦電子), which produces cables, connectors and modems, on Wednesday last week posted record-high sales, with analysts saying its customer and product diversification strategy isolates it from the consequences of a possible trade war.

Consolidated sales grew 16.94 percent month-on-month to NT$1.26 billion (US$43.2 million), also rising 16.3 percent year-on-year, the company said in a Taiwan Stock Exchange filing.

In the first three months of this year, combined sales totaled NT$3.54 billion, representing an annual increase of 7.73 percent from NT$3.28 billion and expanding 7.67 percent from the previous quarter’s NT$3.28 billion, company data showed.

Founded in 1989, Sinbon is a provider of electronics integration solutions, ranging from component design and manufacturing to trade in finished products. Over the past few years, the company has focused on the “MAGIC” industries — medical, automotive, “green” energy, industrial applications and communications — and due to its connector business, it is a major beneficiary of the push to develop wind energy generation in Taiwan.

Sinbon said annual sales growth in the first quarter was due to a 14.5 percent shipment increase in the industrial segment, while the medical segment saw shipments grow by 10.6 percent.

The company’s renewable energy business reported 10.4 percent higher shipments and the automotive business registered 9.6 percent shipment growth, while the communications business shipped 1.7 percent less than in the same period last year, it said.

Reacting to growing demand in the industrial segment, the company plans to expand its capacity in China by the end of next year through a new plant in Jiangyin, Jiangsu Province, while it is to add capacity in Miaoli County by the second quarter of this year for its semiconductor, aviation and defense businesses.

Analysts said that the industrial, medical and automotive businesses would remain the main growth drivers for the company this year.