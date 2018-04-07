Agencies

GERMANY

Industrial output drops

German industrial output fell sharply in February, official data showed yesterday, in the latest sign that Europe’s booming top economy lost some steam at the start of the year. Industrial production slipped 1.6 percent month-on-month following a meagre 0.1 percent rise in January, federal statistics authority Destatis said, according to figures adjusted for seasonal swings. The drop surprised analysts surveyed by Factset who had predicted a 0.3-percent increase in production. It comes a day after Germany’s industrial orders also disappointed, as businesses fret over the threat of a global trade war amid heated rhetoric between the US and China.

UNITED STATES

Fitch rating unchanged

Ratings agency Fitch on Thursday left the top-notch US sovereign debt grade unchanged at “AAA” with a stable outlook, but warned faster borrowing could eventually test the US’ credit strength. In a statement, the agency said December’s sweeping US$1.5 trillion tax cuts were likely to balloon US debt and deficits, while having “some positive impact” on near-term growth. The agency cited the size of the world’s largest economy, high per capita income and a robust business environment as other major factors behind the rating. However, growing borrowing costs and prolonged fiscal imbalances could see US debt, already at its highest level in the post-war era, rise to 129 percent of GDP by 2027, the agency said.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Roche ties up Flatiron deal

Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche Holding AG yesterday said it has completed its acquisition of US oncology data leader Flatiron Health Inc, a tech upstart that has runs a huge platform of cancer patient records. Under the deal, biotech leader Roche is to buy Flatiron for US$1.9 billion, the Swiss group said in a statement. Roche already owns 12.6 percent of the company, which is based in New York and has an office in San Francisco. Following the acquisition, Flatiron would remain a separate legal entity to Roche, the Swiss group said.

BANKING

India says fraudster in HK

India has asked authorities in Hong Kong to arrest jeweler Nirav Modi, one of the main suspects in a US$2-billion fraud case at state-run Punjab National Bank, the government said, suggesting it believes the fugitive is in the territory. The whereabouts of Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, the other person accused in India’s biggest banking fraud case at the country’s second-largest state lender, have been unknown since federal police launched an investigation in February. The passports of Modi and Choksi, who both left India before the scandal emerged, have been revoked.

MEATPACKERS

Tyson Foods boosts safety

Tyson Foods is expanding the safety programs it has been testing in its beef plants to 12 poultry plants, allowing workers there to stop the line if they have safety concerns. The Springdale, Arkansas-based company on Thursday said it developed the measures in cooperation with the United Food and Commercial Workers International union. The policies allow workers to stop the production line if they see a safety issue, and workers are involved in plant safety committees. They are part of Tyson’s ongoing effort to reduce injuries related to the dangerous work in meatpacking plants.