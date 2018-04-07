Global banks prioritize digital transformation: survey

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

A large majority of global banks say digital transformation is a top priority for achieving sustainable growth this year, as competition from new market entrants intensifies, a survey by international accounting firm Ernst & Young said.

Digital migration sits atop the priority list of 85 percent of global bankers and most are positive about their ability to improve their financial performance this year and beyond, the annual survey of 221 financial institutions across 29 markets found.

“Banks must complete the transition from regulatory-driven transformation to innovation-led change to successfully insulate themselves against the effects of future downturns,” Ernst & Young said.

Investment in technology to drive efficiency, manage evolving risks and benefit from growth opportunities would be critical in achieving the change, the firm said.

Banks are facing increased competition from a range of new market entrants, including digital banks, institutions offering high-tech services, e-commerce and telecommunications firms, and in some markets, platform banking providers, it said.

Ernst & Young said such challengers have emerged in response to rapidly changing customer expectations and behaviors, and are forcing banks to invest in customer technology to prevent customer losses and preserve their value chain.

“Consumers are drawn to fintech services because they are simpler, more convenient, more transparent and more readily personalized,” it said.

Such disruptions are more evident in emerging markets due to their lack of traditional banking infrastructure, but banks in developed markets are equally at risk, Ernst & Young Taiwan (安永台灣) chief executive officer Andrew Fuh (傅文芳) said.

Banks need to realize that the threat will continue to evolve and their strategy of striving only to match their challengers indicates that they are not doing enough to anticipate future banking disrupters, Ernst & Young said.

Improving cybersecurity is also a top priority for banks in the coming year, the firm said.

However, as banks focus on investing in people and technology to enhance cybersecurity, they may face new problems, such as how to find the right talent, because there is a cybersecurity skills shortage, it said.

Hiring skilled people is one thing, but helping them develop the right skills for a banking environment is another, Ernst & Young said.

Banks would need to make significant investments in end-to-end processes to drive efficiency across the entire organization rather than spending innovation dollars on tactical projects and front-end customer interfaces, it said.