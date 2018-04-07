Center Labs sell 10.35% stake in Ausnutria Dairy

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

Oral liquid formulations maker Center Laboratories Inc (晟德大藥廠) yesterday said that its board of directors has approved plans to sell a 10.35 percent stake in Hong Kong-listed Ausnutria Dairy Corp (澳優乳業) to a state-run Chinese investment company.

CITIC Agri Fund Management Co Ltd (中信農業基金), a unit of the CITIC Group (中國中信集團), is set to purchase a 25.18 percent stake in Ausnutria Dairy in a HK$1.9 billion (US$242 million) deal.

As part of the transaction, the CITIC Group unit would also be acquiring 249 million new shares in Ausnutria Dairy at HK$5.18 per share.

That would make CITIC Group the largest shareholder of Ausnutria Dairy, displacing Center Laboratories, whose stake in the pediatric milk formula maker would drop from 40 percent at the end of last year to 24.98 percent following the deal.

The 10.35 percent stake to be sold by Center Laboratories and a number of its subsidiaries is valued at about NT$2.5 billion (US$85.77 million), and the company is expected to book gains of NT$1 billion from the sale, Center Laboratories said in a statement.

The Taiwanese company said it still holds influence over Ausnutria Dairy as its second biggest shareholder, adding that its management’s shareholding at the infant formula maker would remain unchanged, with chairman Yan Weibin (顏衛彬) and chief executive officer Bart van der Meer retaining stakes of 7.11 percent and 10.8 percent respectively.

Center Laboratories in 2015 acquired its 40 percent stake in Ausnutria Dairy at HK$2.75 per share, according to data provided by MasterLink Securities Investment Advisory (元富投顧).

The company said that it would begin to see the fruits of its decade-long effort to transition into a venture capital firm specializing in the biotechnology sector, and listed Ausnutria Diary as one of its most successful investments.

Center Laboratories shares closed up 2.45 percent at NT$62.7 in Taipei trading on Tuesday.