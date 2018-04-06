Tainan Landis sees 55% occupancy in winter, plans boost

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter, in TAINAN

Tayih Landis Hotel Tainan (台南大億麗緻酒店), the first five-star hotel in the city, has forecast a modest increase in occupancy and room rates this year, backed by better package offers and a healthy economy.

The projection came even as occupancy rates averaged 55 percent from January to last month, nearly flat from the same period last year, in the low season.

“Seasonality could start to lend support from this month with the launch of promotional campaigns,” Tayih Landis sales and marketing director Claire Cheng (鄭靜宜) said last week.

Tayih Landis aims to increase its occupancy to 75 percent this year, from 70.38 percent last year, with a 10 percent increase in average room rates from NT$3,023, Cheng said.

A campaign to boost the local travel and leisure industry spearheaded by the Tainan City Government has drawn support from major hospitality providers, she said.

“More players are waiting to enter the arena, suggesting that there is still room for growth,” Cheng said.

Food and beverages, which generated 60 percent of revenue at Tayih Landis, would benefit from graduation season, as well as from return guests, Cheng said.

Return guests account for a majority of food sales, Cheng said.