Gogoro sales grow amid market downtrend

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter

Electric scooter maker Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) yesterday posted sales of 5,120 units for last month, more than double what it sold in March last year, despite a downward trend in the wider domestic motorbike market.

The company last month maintained its position as the nation’s top electric scooter seller and ranked fifth in the overall scooter market with a market share of 6.34 percent, data compiled by local motor vehicle branches showed.

Total motorcycle sales last month dropped 1 percent annually to 80,792 units, with sales at Kwang Yang Motor Co (光陽工業), the nation’s largest scooter distributor, sliding 5.7 percent to 28,285 units.

Gogoro said it would begin offering special discounts on battery exchange subscriptions this month to encourage more customers to switch to electric scooters.

The company, which has more than 520 battery charging stations throughout the west coast, said that about 60,000 Gogoro owners have swapped a total of 10 million batteries since the company launched its first model in 2015.

Last month, the company launched portable battery chargers as an alternative option for customers.

Gororo said it plans to build new battery-swapping stations in Yilan, Hualien and Taitung counties in the first quarter of next year.

The new battery-swapping stations would ensure stable electricity supply for 48 hours in the event of a power outage, it said.

The company also aims to expand its presence in Spain after it introduced its scooter sharing services in Germany, France and Japan.

Through a strategic partnership with Coup Mobility GmbH, a subsidiary of Germany-based Robert Bosch GmbH, the company aims to make its scooters available in Madrid this summer, it said.