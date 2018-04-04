Two Airbnb hosts fined in Singapore’s first such verdict

Reuters, SINGAPORE

A Singapore court yesterday fined two Airbnb Inc hosts a total of S$60,000 (US$45,800) each for unauthorized short-term letting in the first such case under the city-state’s rules on short-term property rentals introduced last year.

The two men had pleaded guilty to letting four flats in a condominium for less than six months without permission from the Urban Redevelopment Authority.

They faced a fine of up to S$200,000 per offense under Singaporean law. Prosecutors sought fines of S$20,000 per charge for a total of S$80,000 for each of the two defendants. Defense lawyers sought fines of S$5,000 per charge.

Judge Kenneth Choo fined the two hosts S$15,000 per charge each.

He said the fines would serve as a signal to deter others from pursuing such business to make a quick profit.

Private homes in Singapore are subject to a minimum rental period of three consecutive months, while for public housing, home to about 80 percent of Singapore’s residents, it is six months.

The authority has said it would conduct a public consultation to seek feedback on a proposed regulatory framework for short-term letting.

Wong Soo Chih, the two hosts’ lawyer, said they paid their fines on the spot.

Airbnb did not have an immediate comment.