Swancor inks wind deal with Siemens Gamesa

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

Resins and composite materials manufacturer and wind farm developer Swancor Holding Co Ltd (上緯) yesterday signed an agreement with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to develop 120 megawatts (MW) of capacity for the Formosa I (海洋風電) offshore wind farm.

Siemens Gamesa would supply 20 6MW wind turbines for Formosa I’s second phase of development, Swancor said, adding that the new installation would begin operating around the end of next year.

Situated off the coast of Miaoli County, Formosa I completed its demonstration phase after two 4MW wind turbines were installed in October 2016 and went online in April last year.

Once completed, Formosa I’s total capacity of 128MW would produce enough energy to power 128,000 households, the company said.

While the wind turbines would be provided by Simens Gamesa, the company is looking for suppliers of resins and composite materials for the making of turbine blades, Swancor said, adding that it is also in talks with other major turbine manufacturers.

Swancor owns a 15 percent stake in Formosa I. Macquarie Capital and Orsted A/S in January last year purchased stakes of 50 percent and 35 percent stake, respectively.

Swancor said it would build total wind power capacity of 2.6 gigawatts by 2025, at a cost of NT$450 billion (US$15.44 billion).

Shares in Swancor yesterday surged 10 percent to close at NT$170.5.

The stock has gained 104.93 percent since its NT$83.2 close at the final session of last year.