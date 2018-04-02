Taiwan Busienss Quick Take

Staff writer

AUTO PARTS

QST suspends share trading

The Taipei Exchange on Saturday approved QST International Corp’s (恒耀) request to suspend share trading today ahead of an view important information disclosure. QST is a global top-10 automotive fastener supplier. The company’s capacity expansion in China and global mergers and acquisitions have allowed it to ride the electric vehicle and lightweight material development uptrends, ending last year with a net income of NT$938 million (US$32.1 million), up 34 percent year-on-year, with record-high earnings per share of NT$6.98.

BANKING

Offshore units’ assets drop

The 60 offshore banking units (OBUs) of financial institutions operating in Taiwan had assets totaling US$205.52 billion as of the end of February, down US$419 million (0.2 percent) from January, the central bank said on Saturday. The OBUs of 37 local banks held US$181.81 billion in assets, while foreign banks’ 23 OBUs held US$23.72 billion, the central bank said. At the end of February, the primary uses of all OBUs’ funds were discounts and loans, amounting to US$81.4 billion, or 39.6 percent of total assets, the statement said.

MEDIA

VHQ reports record earnings

Singapore-based post production house VHQ Media Holdings Ltd on Friday reported record-high earnings for last year and said it expects better growth momentum for the first half of next year. Consolidated revenue increased 25.78 percent year-on-year to NT$1.296 billion last year, VHQ said. Operating income grew 67.94 percent to NT$465 million and net income expanded 43.43 percent to NT$324 million, with earnings per share of NT$10.05.