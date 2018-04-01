Agencies

CHINA

Manufacturers post gains

A gauge of activity at manufacturers posted its first gain since November last year, as factories recovered from a seasonal dip at the start of the year and export demand shrugged off threats of a trade war. The manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) rose to 51.5 last month, versus the 50.6 estimate in Bloomberg’s survey and 50.3 in February. The non-manufacturing PMI, covering services and construction, stood at 54.6, the statistics bureau said yesterday, compared with 54.4 in February. Levels above 50 indicate improvement. Manufacturing output surged last month as factories brought production back online after the Lunar New Year holiday, a statement by the statistics bureau said.

FRANCE

Inflation on rebound

Inflation bounced back last month, data showed on Friday, bolstering hopes that consumer prices in the eurozone are finally moving toward more growth-friendly levels. Annual inflation spiked to 1.5 percent this month, up from 1.2 in February, mostly thanks to price rises in services, food and tobacco products, the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies said in a first estimate. The figures from the eurozone’s second-biggest economy came a day after powerhouse Germany reported a rebound in inflation to 1.6 percent last month.

IRELAND

Guinness on Good Friday

Guinness was flowing in pubs yesterday, Good Friday, for the first time in 90 years. Lines of people were reported as pubs opened at 7am to serve alcohol, thanks to legislation that overturned the 1927 ban on pubs opening on Good Friday in time for thirsty locals and tourists. The Vintners’ Federation of Ireland welcomed the change, saying it would add 40 million euros (US$49 million) in sales. Federation chief executive Padraig Cribben said “the Good Friday ban is from a different era and is rightfully consigned to history.” The change means pub owners had a choice whether to open, “like all other businesses who were never subject to a ban,” Cribben said.

TELECOMS

Huawei profits rebound

Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies Co (華為) saw it profits rebound last year, helped by strong smartphone sales as it ramps up R&D spending despite suffering setbacks in its US ambitions. Huawei on Friday announced net profit climbed 28 percent last year to 47.5 billion yuan (US$7.5 billion), recovering from a near-stagnant 2016. The company said it sold 153 million phones and reported a 32 percent jump in revenues from its consumer goods business. However, its total turnover faltered, with growth halved to 15.7 percent for a total of 604 billion yuan.

BROADCASTING

Netflix travels Europe

Europeans on vacation can enjoy their online entertainment such as Netflix or BBC iPlayer as if at home all across Europe. “As of April 1, wherever you are traveling to in the EU, you will no longer miss out on your favorite films, TV series, sports broadcasts, games or e-books, that you have digitally subscribed to at home,” an EU statement said. The EU hopes the measure should prevent users from using illegal broadcast services or virtual networks.