SOFTWARE

Microsoft Windows chief out

Microsoft Corp on Thursday announced a big managerial shakeup, including the departure of the head of its Windows group, as the technology pushes deeper into a future in the cloud. Restructuring moves laid out in a memo from CEO Satya Nadella included the departure of longtime Microsoft executive and Windows head Terry Myerson. The company is creating two new engineering teams, one focused on experiences and devices, and the other devoted to artificial intelligence and computing capabilities hosted in the Internet cloud, according to the note.

HEALTH

Walmart, Humana in talks

Walmart Inc is in talks with health insurer Humana Inc for a closer partnership to provide healthcare to consumers at home and prevent illness, a person familiar with the matter said. Walmart and Humana have explored a wide range of options including a merger, though an outright combination is not likely at this point, the person said. The Wall Street Journal yesterday reported that Walmart was in early talks to acquire Humana.

MEDIA

CBS eyes Viacom merger

CBS Corp is preparing to make an initial merger proposal to Viacom Inc within days, people with knowledge of the matter said, setting the stage for negotiations that could bring the media firms back together after 12 years. The proposal, from CBS’ independent board committee to its counterpart at Viacom, is likely to include an opening suggestion on valuation, as well as leadership plans for the combined entity, the people said. The timing of the proposal is fluid and details will not be released publicly, they said. Representatives for CBS and Viacom declined to comment.

AIRLINES

Cathay ends skirts-only rule

Hong Kong flag carrier Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (國泰航空) is to end its 70-year-old skirts-only rule for female uniformed staff after the flight attendants’ union on Thursday won the right to wear trousers. The airline said it would re-evaluate the uniforms for Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon (國泰港龍航空). In 2014, Cathay Pacific flight attendants requested a redesign of their uniforms because they said they were too revealing and might provoke sexual harassment.

AUTOMAKERs

UK drivers to sue VW

British drivers on Thursday were given the chance to join collective legal action against German automaker Volkswagen (VW) over the emissions-cheating “Dieselgate” scandal. London’s High Court recommended a Group Litigation Order “to manage the thousands of legal claims being brought against VW,” said law firm Leigh Day, which is representing 1,850 UK drivers. The firm will work alongside solicitors from Slater and Gordon, which has already amassed 40,000 clients in the case.

JAPAN

Output up, jobless rate down

Japan’s factory output rose 4.1 percent sequentially last month, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said, falling short of market expectations of a 5 percent rise, but up from the 6.8 percent drop in January. The jobless rate stood at 2.5 percent last month against 2.4 percent in January, hovering near the lowest level in 25 years. The ratio of job offers to job hunters logged its first fall in more than five years, but was still high at 1.58 against 1.59 in January, meaning there were 158 job offers to every 100 job seekers.