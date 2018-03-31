Staff writer

LENSES

GSEO net profit up 174%

Genius Electronic Optical Co (GSEO, 玉晶光), a camera lens supplier for Apple Inc’s iPhones, yesterday posted a net profit of NT$38.88 million (US$1.34 million) for last month, up 173 percent from a year earlier, with earnings per share (EPS) of NT$0.39, an increase of 174 percent. The company, which became the main supplier of front lenses for iPhone models last year, released the monthly figures at the request of Taiwan Stock Exchange due to an unusual spike in its stock price in recent sessions. The company on Wednesday reported operating profit of NT$1.54 billion and net profit of NT$1.05 billion for last year, the highest levels since its listing on the main bourse in 2005, with EPS of NT$10.5, a six-year high.

TECHNOLOGY

Utechzone plans China plant

Utechzone Co (由田新技), which provides automated optical inspection products for the printed circuit board, LCD, touchpanel, glass and LED wafer industries in Taiwan, yesterday said it plans to increase investment this year, including setting up factories in China to take advantage of Beijing’s “Made in China 2025” plan. Utechzone said it is still looking for an appropriate site to build its China operations, expected in the second half of this year. The company reported NT$2.81 billion in sales last year, up 39.03 percent from a year earlier, but net profit fell 31.83 percent to NT$169 million, which the company attributed to foreign exchange losses of NT$125 million.

CHIPMAKERs

UMC buys back shares

Contract chipmaker United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) yesterday said that it bought back 39.607 million common shares from March 8 to yesterday on the open market at NT$15.19 per share on average, accounting for 19.8 percent of a buyback scheme for 200 million shares announced earlier this month. The share buyback program is to run through May 7 and UMC said it plans to repurchase shares at between NT$9.85 and NT$21.3 per share. The company’s shares closed up 0.65 percent at NT$15.4 in Taipei trading.

TECHNOLOGY

Advantech eyes Nippon

Advantech Co (研華), the world’s largest industrial computer supplier, yesterday said its board has approved a plan to purchase 1 million shares, or a 19 percent stake, in Nippon RAD Inc worth NT$303.3 million. Advantech said it would buy the shares via a private placement and expects the deal to be completed on April 27. The company said it has signed a business and capital alliance agreement with the Tokyo-based firm regarding future collaboration in the industrial Internet of Things and intelligent equipment areas.

MEMORY CHIPS

AI to boost AP Memory

Memorychip designer AP Memory Technology Corp (愛普科技) on Thursday said it expects business to improve this year, driven by demand for specialty memory products for artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things devices. The company posted a net profit of NT$251 million last year, the second-lowest in the company’s history, with earnings per share of NT$3.58. Chairman Michael Tsai (蔡國智) told an investors’ conference in Taipei that the lackluster performance was due to a serious shortage of NAND flash memory chips and increased charges related to its takeover of local rival Zentel Electronics Corp (力積電子), as well as inventory loss provisions and foreign exchange losses.