Ennoconn to acquire semiconductor equipment maker

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Ennoconn Corp (樺漢) yesterday announced plans to acquire semiconductor equipment supplier Marketech International Corp (帆宣) for about NT$5.34 billion (US$183 million) in an effort to expand its business scope and enhance its technological capabilities.

Ennoconn is an industrial computer manufacturing arm of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密).

The acquisition is the latest step in Ennoconn’s move to expand its product portfolio beyond contract manufacturing of industrial computers.

In January, Ennoconn said it plans to acquire a 19.5 percent stake in medical display supplier Diva Laboratories Ltd (鈺緯科技) for NT$279 million as the company expands its presence into the healthcare market.

“The [latest] strategic collaboration would enhance the company’s competitive edge, as it would accelerate the expansion of its operating scale and create synergies,” Ennoconn spokesman Tsao Hsi-chung (曹錫仲) told a news conference at the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

“The deal would also help the company strengthen its technological capabilities in providing industrial Internet of Thing devices,” he said.

Marketech supplies manufacturing equipment and factory facilities to the world’s first-tier semiconductor companies, flat-panel makers and LED chipmakers, Ennoconn said in an exchange filing.