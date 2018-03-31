Leofoo aims to return to profit with restructuring

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Leofoo Tourism Group (六福旅遊集團) is seeking to restructure its finances this year in the hope of returning to profit next year, top executives said yesterday.

“There are some unfortunate tidings about the group this year due to ongoing portfolio adjustments, which could help us start anew next year,” chief operating officer Lulu Chuang (莊豐如) said.

The group, which operates the Westin Taipei (台北威斯汀六福皇宮), the Courtyard by Marriott Taipei (六福萬怡), Leofoo Hotel (六福客棧), Leofoo Resort (六福莊), Leofoo Village Theme Park (六福村) and other recreational facilities, recently terminated a contract to build a five-star resort hotel in Tainan.

The decision is to cost the firm NT$66.31 million (US$2.28 million) in guarantee deposit and put an end to a partnership with Nan Shan Life Insurance Co (南山人壽) to turn part of its mixed-use complex into a 350-room hotel.

The group inked a deal with the insurer in 2014 to operate the new facility under the Leofoo Resort brand, allowing it to tap into the city-resort market in 2020.

Leofoo remains positive about Taiwan’s tourism industry in the long run, but prefers a cautious approach for the time being, the group said, adding that the venture in Tainan would require more than NT$1 billion to complete.

“Policy uncertainty and other risks merit reconsideration,” Chuang said.

The number of business travelers have declined 20 percent over the past decade, while inbound tourism stagnates, said Chuang, who attributed it to a lack of important trade shows, meetings, conferences and exhibitions in Taiwan.

Authorities can lend support by asking government agencies to help promote Taiwan and create a task force to oversee the progress, she said.

While the government’s New Southbound Policy helps draw tourists from Southeast Asian nations, their contribution is not conspicuous or stable yet, she said.

Leofoo posted losses of NT$348.66 million for the first three quarters of last year and is unlikely to swing to profit any time soon, but Chuang said the group is looking at active growth in core businesses that remain profitable.

Food and beverage accounted for 44.04 percent of overall revenue, while guestrooms and the theme park business contributed 33.73 percent and 15.48 percent respectively, company data showed.

Leofoo said it is seeking a legal remedy for a bad check worth NT$17.64 million that FX Hotels Group Inc (富驛酒店集團) failed to honor as part of a deal in 2015 to buy a resort property in Pingtung’s Kenting for NT$900 million.

The group on Thursday dismissed board director Lai Chen-jung (賴振融) for breaking securities transaction rules.