Air cargo to lead growth: EVA Air

By Ted Chen / Staff reporter

EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday said that its air cargo business would see faster growth this year, while its passenger division would continue to face stiff competition.

The company’s air cargo business is expected to see growth in terms of available freighter tonne kilometer (AFTK) this year, following a series of annual contractions since 2011, president Clay Sun (孫嘉明) said.

AFTK growth is expected to reach 6.5 percent this year, close to the Asia-Pacific average of 6.8 percent, Sun said, adding that growth in the region outpaced the global average at the end of last year.

“The outcome is the culmination of continued efforts at optimizing the company’s freighter fleet as well as capacity adjustments,” Sun said.

Despite a 2.7 percent reduction in overall freight capacity, cargo volume and revenue last year posted annual gains of 3.6 percent and 11.9 percent respectively due to robust demand, he said.

Cargo loading factor improved to about 90 percent on routes to North America and, despite an 11.8 percent increase in capacity, nearly 100 percent on European routes, he said.

In particular, increased utilization of passenger aircraft cargo holds had bolstered the company’s cargo business, Sun said.

“The belly of our biggest jetliners can carry up to 30 tonnes of cargo, which compares favorably with the 109 tonne capacity of dedicated cargo planes,” Sun said, adding that passenger planes offer more frequent flights to a wider range of destinations.

“Cargo holds account for about 56 percent of total cargo revenue,” he added.

As for its passenger business, EVA said that growth in available seat kilometers (ASK) is expected to drop from 14.5 percent last year to 3.3 percent this year due to intensifying competition from low-cost carriers (LCCs).

Emboldened by lower fuel prices in recent years and pressed by competition among peers, LCCs have begun offering long-haul flights, Sun said.

EVA is monitoring moves by LCCs as it remains unclear whether their efforts would be successful without the support of networks and alliances enjoyed by full-service carriers, he said.

It expects continued fuel-cost pressure, as major oil producers seem to be more committed to production caps, he said.

Jet fuel last year rose 25 percent annually to US$64.37 per barrel, leading to a 16 percent rise in total fuel costs, according to EVA.

EVA’s net income last year rose 65.5 percent annually to NT$5.75 billion (US$197.46 million), with earnings per share of NT$1.38.

Consolidated revenue gained 13.1 percent to NT$163.56 billion last year, including cargo revenue of NT$24.8 billion, up 11.9 percent, and passenger revenue of NT$92.4 billion, up 7.7 percent, it said.