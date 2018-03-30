Agencies

VIETNAM

Growth rate hits 7.38%

The economy grew at its fastest pace in a decade during the first quarter of the year, driven by a surge in electronics manufacturing and exports, data showed yesterday. The 7.38 percent expansion was sharply up from the rate of about 5 percent seen in the first quarter of last year, the Government Statistics Office said, and well above the government’s annual target of 6.7 percent. The figures are the best since a 7.4 percent growth reading in January to March 2008.

JAPAN

Declining retail sales rebound

Retail sales rebounded last month following a sharp decline a month earlier, with the increase being driven mostly by higher prices, particularly for energy and vegetables. The latest government data showed that retail sales rose 0.4 percent from January, compared with analysts’ forecast of 0.6 percent growth. Retail sales increased 1.6 percent from a year ago, with sales at department stores and supermarkets advancing 0.6 percent year-on-year, the data showed.

UNITED KINGDOM

House price momentum fades

House prices this month rose at the slowest pace in seven months, adding to signs of fading momentum in the market, mortgage lender Nationwide said yesterday. House prices rose 2.1 percent in the year to this month, weaker than all forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists that had pointed to growth of 2.6 percent and slowing from a 2.2 percent increase last month. Prices fell on the month by 0.2 percent, following a 0.4 percent drop last month — again undercutting all forecasts in the Reuters poll that had pointed to growth of 0.2 percent.

UNITED STATES

Spending spurs GDP growth

The economy grew significantly faster at the end of last year than previously reported, as consumer spending hit a three-year high and business investment rose, the government reported on Wednesday. GDP grew 2.9 percent in the final three months of last year, 0.4 points higher than a previous estimate, the US Department of Commerce said. The growth rate for all of last year was unchanged at a modest 2.3 percent, although faster than the 1.5 percent posted in 2016.

THAILAND

Virtual currency rules coming

The nation is to impose rules on cryptocurrencies and initial coin offerings from next month to bolster investor protection, the Securities and Exchange Commission said. The regulations are set to be enforced in about three weeks, commission Secretary General Rapee Sucharitakul said in an interview in Bangkok. Offerings of digital coins, as well as trading platforms, would fall under the regulatory framework, with more details to be unveiled once the legislation receives royal endorsement.

GERMANY

Unemployment down 88,000

Unemployment fell below 2.5 million this month amid a seasonable upswing. The Federal Labor Agency yesterday said the unadjusted rate fell to 5.5 percent from 5.7 percent last month, with the number of unemployed dropping by 88,000 to 2.46 million. Compared with the same month a year earlier, the number of people unemployed in Europe’s largest economy fell by 204,000. Adjusted for seasonal factors, the jobless rate fell 1 percentage point to 5.3 percent month-on-month. There were 778,000 vacancies this month, an increase of 86,000 from a year earlier, the agency said.