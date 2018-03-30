Home / Business
Fri, Mar 30, 2018 - Page 11　

Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer

TECHNOLOGY

E Ink loses in final quarter

E-paper display supplier E Ink Holdings Inc (元太科技) yesterday said it lost NT$60 million (US$2.06 million) in the final quarter of last year, because of losses of NT$516.14 million from discontinued operations. For the whole of last year, net profit attributable to the parent company was NT$2.08 billion, up 8.96 percent annually, with earnings per share of NT$1.85, according to the company’s filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. E Ink’s board has proposed a cash dividend distribution of NT$1.65 per share, equivalent to a yield of 3.37 percent based on yesterday’s closing price of NT$48.9.

SOLAR ENERGY

Giga Solar approves payout

Giga Solar Materials Corp (碩禾電子) yesterday said its board had approved a cash dividend of NT$5 per share, but would not offer bonuses to employees or compensate board directors, as it reported a net loss of NT$209 million last year, the first loss since the photovoltaic conductive paste maker was listed on the over-the-counter market in 2010.

STEELMAKERS

China Steel offers raises

China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s largest steelmaker, on Wednesday announced its board had approved a pay raise of 3.5 percent for employees. The hike, which is to take effect on Monday, is the highest increase in seven years. The board also proposed paying a NT$1.4 cash dividend for each preferred share and a NT$0.88 cash dividend for each common share, the firm said. The board also agreed to appoint China Steel Chemical Corp (中碳) chairman Lin Horng-nan (林弘男) as the firm’s new president, replacing Liu Jih-gang (劉季剛) who is retiring.

