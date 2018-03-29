Agencies

GERMANY

Consumer outlook improves

Consumers’ outlook is brighter for next month after wavering this month, a regular survey published yesterday found. “The trend in consumer confidence has turned upwards again. The outlook for domestic demand this year remains very favorable,” pollsters GfK said, after their forward-looking monthly barometer gained 0.1 percentage points to reach 10.9. Inching progress in talks to form a government in Berlin six months after tricky elections in September last year clouded optimism among the public in the previous reading, which shed 0.2 points. That appears to have been “only a small dip,” GfK said.

REAL ESTATE

Quebec under mild pressure

Foreign buyers of real estate in Quebec Province are putting “marginal” pressure on prices while still accounting for a tiny sliver of the market relative to Vancouver and Toronto, according to new data released by the French-speaking province. Foreign residents last year generated 1,307 property transactions in Quebec, representing 1 percent of all deals, provincial Ministry of Finance documents showed. Foreigners mostly purchased high-end properties, averaging C$559,000 (US$434,343) apiece, the ministry said on Tuesday. US-based buyers made up the biggest share with 32 percent of all transactions. French buyers were next with 20 percent, followed by Chinese at 16 percent.

INTERNET

Bilibili might raise US$483m

Bilibili Inc (嗶哩嗶哩), China’s top online platform for streaming animation, is poised to raise US$483 million in its US initial public offering (IPO), according to people with knowledge of the matter. The Web site operator plans to price its sale of 42 million US depository shares at US$11.50 apiece, the midpoint of a marketed range, the people said. The shares were offered at US$10.50 to US$12.50 each, according to an earlier regulatory filing. Shanghai-based Bilibili reported a 571.5 million yuan (US$91 million) net loss last year, compared with a 1.19 billion yuan loss in 2016.

REAL ESTATE

Sector giant mulling IPO

TPG Capital-backed Cushman & Wakefield Inc is interviewing advisers to help take the company public, according to people familiar with the matter. The century-old real-estate brokerage giant could have an IPO as soon as this year, one of the people said. The company last year began holding informal meetings with banks about a listing, people familiar with the matter said at the time, with any decision on moving ahead to be based both on the company’s performance and market conditions. Cushman & Wakefield was in May 2015 acquired by a group of investors led by TPG from Italy’s Exor SpA for about US$2 billion, including debt.

FOOD AND BEVERAGE

Danone cuts Yakult stake

Danone SA, the world’s largest yogurt maker, sold about two-thirds of its stake in Japan’s Yakult Honsha Co for ￥175 billion (US$1.66 billion) at a discount of 11 percent to Tuesday’s close. The French company sold 24.6 million shares of Yakult in a secondary sale, reducing its holding from 21.3 percent to 6.6 percent, Danone said in a statement. The sale price was about ￥7,114 per share, according to Bloomberg calculations. The move comes after activist fund Corvex Management built a stake in the French maker of Activia yogurt and Evian water as it struggles to boost revenue.