Staff writer

SEMICONDUCTORS

Worldwide billings up: SEMI

North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment last month reported worldwide billings of US$2.41 billion, international trade group SEMI said in a news release yesterday. The three-month average of worldwide billings for last month was 1.7 percent more than January’s US$2.36 billion and up 22.2 percent from US$1.97 billion in the same period last year, the group said. SEMI Taiwan president Terry Tsao (曹世綸) said the group is positive about this year’s global semiconductor equipment spending and expects a fourth consecutive year of spending growth, which last occurred in the 1990s.

CHIPMAKERS

Ali yearly losses continue

Ali Corp (揚智), a developer of set-top box chips, yesterday reported a third straight year of losses, which it attributed to a shortage of memory chips and rising prices of passive components. Sales last year decreased 6 percent year-on-year to NT$3.19 billion (US$109.39 million) and gross margin declined 8 percentage points to 29 percent, with net losses totaling NT$469 million, or net losses per share of NT$1.6, the company said. Ali president Daniel Huang (黃學偉) told an investors’ conference that the company maintains a positive outlook due to improving demand from pay-TV operators, especially in most emerging markets, that would help boost the company’s business this year.

ADVERTISING

United Advertising profit up

United Advertising Co (聯廣), which debuted on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) on Friday last week, yesterday said its board has approved a cash dividend of NT$3 per share, after the company posted net income of NT$93 million last year, down 4.1 percent year-on-year, with earnings per share of NT$3.09, down 6.4 percent from a year earlier. Revenue last year edged down 0.3 percent to NT$2.36 billion, the company said, but added that it is upbeat on this year’s business prospects due to new entertainment products from its new brand customers. United Advertising shares yesterday closed at NT$47.3, up 0.42 percent from the previous session and up 2.83 percent from its initial public offering price of NT$46 on Friday.

SEMICONDUCTORS

TWSE approves ASE listing

The TWSE on Tuesday approved ASE Industrial Holding Co’s (日月光投資控股) application to list on the main board. Shares of the company, which owns Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc (ASE, 日月光半導體) and Siliconware Precision Industries Co (SPIL, 矽品精密), are to start trading tomorrow under ticker number 3711, while its American depositary receipts are to be traded on the New York Stock Exchange from tomorrow as well. ASE and SPIL are scheduled to be delisted from the two stock exchanges tomorrow, but they would maintain their independent operations.

CLOTHING

Makalot to issue dividend

Makalot Industrial Co (聚陽), a garment manufacturer for global clothing brands such as Gap and Uniqlo, on Tuesday announced a cash dividend of NT$6 per share, with a payout ratio of 97.09 percent based on last year’s earnings per share of NT$6.18. The company’s sales are forecast to increase 7 percent this year, thanks to a global economic recovery and increased orders from major brand clients and e-commerce retailers, Taishin Securities Investment Advisory Co (台新投顧) said yesterday in a note. Earnings per share might grow 19 percent to NT$7.35, Taishin said.