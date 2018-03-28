Staff writer, with agencies

INTERNET

Telecom touts IoT services

Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) yesterday said it is working with Tata Communications Ltd to provide local manufacturers and enterprises with Internet of Things (IoT) services in more than 200 nations, leveraging Tata’s IoT network. The IoT services can help local firms connect with more than 600 mobile services providers worldwide, a joint statement said. Chunghwa Telecom is aiming to increase its number of IoT services users from 800 to 1,200 by the end of this year. Healthcare device maker TaiDoc Technology Corp (泰博科技) is among the first wave of users of the IoT services. TaiDoc collects a vast amount of data from its devices, which are sent wirelessly to an IoT management platform for analysis.

AUTOMAKERS

Hotai Motor to pay NT$12

Hotai Motor Co Ltd (和泰), which distributes Toyota and Lexus vehicles, yesterday said its board has approved the distribution of a cash dividend of NT$12 per common share, representing a payout ratio of about 65 percent. The company made NT$10.12 billion (US$347.3 million) last year, down 5.77 percent from NT$10.74 billion in 2016. Earnings per share dropped to NT$18.52 from NT$19.66. However, revenue rose 5.05 percent year-on-year to NT$181.25 billion from NT$172.53 billion. The car distributor is scheduled to hold an annual shareholders’ meeting on June 21 to vote on the dividend proposal.

STOCK MARKET

Wall Street boosts TAIEX

The TAIEX yesterday closed higher following a strong performance on Wall Street overnight. The benchmark index closed up 146.74 points, or 1.35 percent, at 10,986.79 on turnover of NT$129.68 billion following news that the US plans to impose tariffs on US$60 billion worth of Chinese imports. All the major stock categories gained ground. In the electronics sector, shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, rose 3.08 percent to close at NT$251, mainly due to the strong performance of its American depositary receipts overnight. Meanwhile, iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) shares gained 1.11 percent to close at NT$91.2. Market analysts said that as concern over a potential trade war between China and the US is expected to ease, foreign capital began flowing back into the local market, pushing the main index higher. If the momentum continues, the market is expected to continue its upward trend in the short term, analysts said.

BANKING

Profits beat estimates

Two of China’s largest banks posted better-than-expected profit growth last year as a strengthening economy curbed soured loans and the government’s campaign to cut debt boosted their lending margins. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd (中國工商銀行) yesterday reported a 3 percent increase in net income last year, while Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (中國農業銀行) on Monday posted a 5 percent gain. Both lenders beat analysts’ estimates. China’s top five banks, which control more than a third of the nation’s US$40 trillion in banking assets, are staging a comeback thanks to improvements in borrowers’ repayment ability and higher demand for loans. They are also benefiting from Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) crackdown on excessive debt, which is forcing smaller banks to turn to big lenders to borrow money. Both banks’ nonperforming loan ratios dropped for the first time since 2013 and senior executives said that they expect the trend to continue.