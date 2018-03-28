Rift deepens over app to block spam

Reuters, NEW DELHI and SAN FRANCISCO

US technology giant Apple Inc and India’s telecoms regulator are at loggerheads over the development of a government mobile application against spam, with user privacy at the heart of a deepening rift between the two sides.

The latest impasse comes after Apple in October last year agreed to provide some help to the regulator to tap into new iPhone operating system (iOS) features to build the “Do Not Disturb” app, which allows users to report unsolicited calls and text messages as spam.

At issue has been Apple’s contention that allowing the app broad access to customers’ call and text logs could compromise privacy.

The arguments are the latest example of challenges faced by global technology players, who often need to balance user privacy while handling requests from governments and regulators around access to content on devices.

In July last year, Apple removed apps from its Chinese App Store that helped users browse the Internet privately in order to comply with a new cybersecurity law.

In India, despite October’s agreement, the two sides have not met since November last year, and the Indian regulator told Apple in January that it was still waiting for “basic clarifications” on what exactly can the iOS version of its app offer, according to a government source with direct knowledge and an e-mail exchange seen by reporters.

Apple told reporters last week the government app “as envisioned violates the privacy policy” of its App Store.

Apple said it had been working with government engineers and would “continue discussing ways they can design their app to keep users’ personal data safe.”

However, Apple’s stance has irked Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) chairman R.S. Sharma, who said he would consult his legal team on how Apple could be pushed to help develop the application more swiftly.

“We will take appropriate legal action,” Sharma told reporters in an interview. “This is unjust, it shows the approach and attitude of this company.”

Millions of Indians are inundated by telemarketing calls and other unsolicited text messages daily in the world’s second-largest wireless telecoms market behind China.

The Android version of TRAI’s “Do Not Disturb” app was introduced in 2016. When opened for the first time, it requires users to grant the app permissions to access contacts and view text messages and then allows users to report them as spam.

Google has said keeping users’ information secure is its top priority and the company believes in “openness and in the ability of users to make purchasing and downloading choices without top-down enforcement or censorship.”

Apple said it would not modify its guidelines to allow any app access to contacts, see call logs or view text messages as those functionalities violate a user’s data security and privacy.

“Users should be in control of this data,” Sharma said.

The tussle comes at a critical time for Apple as it looks to India as a key growth market where it is also in talks to expand iPhone manufacturing.