Staff writer

INVESTMENT

NDF reassures investors

The National Development Fund (NDF, 國發基金) on Saturday said that its interests in jeans manufacturer Roo Hsing Co (如興) would remain intact, despite the company’s plan to reduce its capitalization by 12.59 percent to offset accumulated losses. The fund, which last year purchased 80 million Roo Hsing shares, would hold 69.33 million shares if the capital reduction plan obtains a green light at an annual shareholders’ meeting on May 17. The fund said its shareholding in the firm would drop, but the capital reduction would reward it with higher net worth per share.

BANKING

Housing loans extend run

Housing loans extended by domestic banks last month grew for the 12th consecutive month to NT$6.68 trillion, up 0.06 percent from the previous month, central bank data showed on Friday last week. Compared with a year earlier, housing loans grew 4.66 percent, data showed. Overall, housing loans have increased 4 to 5 percent every month since last year, and with the aggregate loans in the first two months of the year grew 4.6 percent to NT$13.35 trillion, from NT$12.76 trillion a year earlier.

MANUFACTURING

Swancor Holding signs MOU

Resin manufacturer and wind farm developer Swancor Holding Co (上緯) on Thursday last week signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Yeong Guan Energy Technology Group Co (YGG, 永冠能源) and Atech Composites Co (先進複材) to develop a local supply chain for its Formosa III (海鼎風電) offshore wind farm. Swancor is partnering with Sydney-based Macquarie Capital Ltd and Germany-headquartered EnBW Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg AG to develop Formosa III, which is expected to begin operations in 2025.