Increasing global oil prices cause rise in local fuel costs

Staff writer

Domestic fuel prices are to rise this week, after global crude oil prices rose amid worries among investors about a potential supply shortage in the short term, state-run refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) said yesterday.

GEOPOLTICAL TENSION

Global crude oil prices rose last week on increased geopolitical tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran, as well as potential US sanctions against Iran’s oil exports, CPC said in a statement.

PRICE PER BARREL

The average cost of crude oil increased by US$2.78 per barrel to US$65.02, CPC said.

This prompted the company to raise gasoline and diesel prices by NT$0.6 per liter from today after factoring in the New Taiwan dollar’s appreciation of NT$0.066 against the US dollar, it added.

Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) on Saturday announced similar hikes, effective today.