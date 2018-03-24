Staff writer

HOSPITALITY

FDC hits highest-ever revenue

Hotel and restaurant operator FDC International Hotels Corp (雲品國際), which expanded its banquet business through a number of acquisitions and mergers last year, yesterday reported that its net profit increased 19 percent to NT$228 million (US$7.82 million) from a year earlier, or record earnings per share of NT$3.48. The company’s revenue was the highest in its history at NT$1.53 billion, up 15 percent year-on-year. The company’s board has proposed a cash dividend of NT$2.75 per common share, which would mean a payout ratio of 79.02 percent if it is approved at an annual general meeting scheduled for May 30.

MANUFACTURING

Nan Ya Plastics dividend up

Nan Ya Plastics Corp (南亞塑膠), a major unit of Formosa Plastics Group (台塑集團) that manufactures electronic materials and plastic, fiber and petrochemical products, yesterday said its board has approved a cash dividend of NT$5.1 per common share, the highest since 2009. Based on last year’s earnings per share of NT$6.87, the payout ratio is 74.24 percent. Meanwhile, Formosa Plastics Corp (台塑), the Formosa Plastics Group’s flagship company and the nation’s largest maker of polyvinyl chloride resins, on Thursday approved a cash dividend of NT$5.7 per common share, a seven-year high that represents a payout ratio of 75.2 percent based on last year’s earnings per share of NT$7.58.

TOURISM

Lion Travel sees record sales

Lion Travel Service Co (雄獅旅行社) yesterday posted record sales and earnings for last year and the company’s board has proposed a cash dividend of NT$5.2 per share. Lion Travel said net profit reached NT$455 million last year, or earnings per share of NT$6.5, with revenue increasing 22.4 percent year-on-year to NT$26.78 billion. The company attributed the growth to 15.65 million Taiwanese making overseas trips last year, up 7.3 percent from a year earlier. Efforts to adjust its product portfolio and marketing strategy, as well as to develop overseas markets and additional distribution channels, also helped generate the improved results, Lion Travel said. The company’s annual shareholders’ meeting on June 15 is to vote on the dividend proposal.

SEMICONDUCTORS

Win’s net profit jumps 20.9%

Win Semiconductors Corp (穩懋), the world’s largest pure-play gallium arsenide foundry, on Thursday posted net profit of NT$3.76 billion for last year, up 20.9 percent from NT$3.11 billion in 2016. That translated into earnings per share of NT$9.34, from NT$6.04. Revenue grew 25.48 percent to NT$17.09 billion from NT$13.62 billion. The company’s board also proposed a cash dividend of NT$7, which represents a payout ratio of 74.95 percent. The company’s annual shareholders’ meeting on June 15 is to vote on the proposal.

MANUFACTURING

Optimax forgoes dividend

Optimax Technology Corp (力特光電), a supplier of polarizing films that are a central component of LCD technology, has decided not to distribute a dividend to shareholders this year, as the company reported a net loss of NT$213 million for last year, or a loss per share of NT$0.66. The regulator might ban margin trading in Optimax shares next month at the earliest, as the firm’s net value has fallen below the threshold of NT$5 per share to NT$4.68, the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported.