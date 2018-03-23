Textile maker to acquire US plant

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter

Textile maker Far Eastern New Century Corp (FENC, 遠東新世紀) plans to spend US$375 million to acquire a US-based polyester plant through a joint venture, with an eye on a growing industry cluster and a broader customer base, a company official said yesterday.

The company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Far Eastern Investment (Holding) Ltd, has agreed to form a joint venture with two foreign firms — Thailand-based Indorama Ventures Holdings LP and Mexico-listed Alpek SAB de CV — to acquire a polyester plant in Texas from M&G USA Corp, it said.

The official, who requested anonymity, said the plant is near the Gulf of Mexico, a crucial site that offers cheaper raw materials for global petrochemical companies.

Through the plant, FENC could reach more customers in Latin America, the official said, adding that the joint venture named Corpus Christi Polymers LLC would be the company’s largest investment in the US.

The plant, which is still under construction, would be capable of producing 1.3 million tonnes of purified terephthalic acid and 1.1 million tonnes of polyethylene terephthalate (PET), the firm said.

The plant was previously scheduled to begin operations by the end of last year, but the plan was postponed after M&G filed for bankruptcy protection in November last year.

The investment came after the company last month announced its plan to acquire a plant owned by M&G in West Virginia.

FENC, Asia’s largest and one of the world’s top five PET producers, said the company is expected to see its annual capacity increase to 2.76 million tonnes by the end of this year, after the addition of 400,000 tonnes from its new plant in Vietnam and 360,000 tonnes from the plant in West Virginia.