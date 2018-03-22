Agencies

ENERGY

Indonesia wins EU dispute

Indonesia has won an appeal against the EU in a dispute over an anti-dumping duty on biodiesel, the Ministry of Trade said in a statement yesterday. The European Court of Justice, the EU’s highest court, ruled that the bloc must do away with anti-dumping duties of between 8.8 and 23.3 percent on imports of Indonesian biodiesel products. Indonesian Foreign Trade Director-General Oke Nurwan said the elimination of duties took effect on Friday last week.

INTERNET

Phone brands vs WeChat

China’s biggest smartphone vendors are getting together for a software platform offering access to apps that can provide an alternative for WeChat’s (微信) more than 1 billion users. Huawei Technologies Co (華為), Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp (歐珀), Vivo Communication Technology Co (維沃) and Xiaomi Corp (小米) are teaming up with six smaller brands for Quick App, which lets users access a range of services, including mobile payments. That is a direct challenge to the mini programs of WeChat, which lets users order food and rent bikes without ever leaving the app.

RETAIL

Nordstrom ends buyout talks

Department store operator Nordstrom on Tuesday said it has ended buyout talks with family members of the company’s founder. Nordstrom had rejected an offer of US$50 a share earlier this month from the family group — which includes high-level company executives — and called the price “inadequate.” The family members include copresidents Blake, Peter and Erik Nordstrom, who are descendants of John Nordstrom. Together, they have a stake of about 30 percent in the company, according to FactSet.

SOFTWARE

Salesforce buys MuleSoft

Salesforce Inc agreed to buy MuleSoft Inc for about US$6.5 billion in its largest-ever acquisition, as the market leader in customer-relationship software makes an aggressive play for new products and corporate users. San Francisco-based Salesforce is paying US$36 in cash and 0.0711 shares of its common stock for each MuleSoft share, it said in a statement.That is 36 percent more than MuleSoft’s closing share price on Monday. Salesforce said the US$6.5 billion total price represents MuleSoft’s enterprise value. The deal is scheduled to close by July 31

LUXURY GOODS

Hermes announces dividend

Hermes International, flush with cash from surging sales of US$10,000 handbags, is giving a chunk of it back to shareholders. The French luxury goods house yesterday said it would pay an annual dividend of 4.10 euros a share along with a special payout of 5 euros a share. Its cash holdings reached almost 3 billion euros (US$3.7 billion) as of Dec. 31 last year. The maker of Birkin and Kelly bags said in a statement its operating margin rose 2 percentage points to 34.6 percent.

FOOD

HelloFresh buys Green Chef

HelloFresh SE, the German meal-kit company, has agreed to buy competitor Green Chef as it seeks to challenge industry-pioneer Blue Apron for supremacy in the US. The deal was announced in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that did not include terms. Green Chef is expected to contribute about US$15 million in quarterly revenue, starting in the second quarter, according to the filing. HelloFresh said it expects to turn a profit this year and pass industry pioneer Blue Apron in US sales.