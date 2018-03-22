Staff writer

MACHINE TOOLS

Goodway profits skyrocket

Machine tool maker Goodway Machine Corp (程泰機械) yesterday posted a net profit of NT$379 million (US$12.98 million) for last year, a year-on-year increase of 53.7 percent, which the company attributed to better demand from clients. Earnings per share (EPS) rose from NT$2.24 to NT$3.44, company data showed. While gross margin decreased 0.63 percentage points to 25.17 percent, operating margin rose 0.87 percentage points to 10.11 percent last year, Goodway said. The firm’s board has decided to pay shareholders a cash dividend of NT$2.5 per common share, equivalent to a payout ratio of 72.6 percent.

? SEMICONDUCTORS

Silergy third on earnings list

Silergy Corp (矽力杰), a power management chip designer, ranked the third-most profitable earner in the integrated circuit (IC) design sector last year, after yesterday posting NT$21.2 in EPS, ahead of Aspeed Technology Inc’s (信驊) NT$15.7. Silergy said net income grew about 23 percent year-on-year to NT$1.81 billion, with gross margin increasing 0.4 percentage points to 48 percent. Phison Electronics Corp (群聯), a controller IC designer, retained its title as the most profitable IC designer last year, posting NT$29.23 in EPS, while Parade Technologies Ltd (譜瑞), a video display and interface IC firm, came in second with EPS of NT$25.49, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

ELECTRONICS

Syncmold proposes payout

Syncmold Enterprise Corp (信錦企業), a supplier of base products for LCD monitors, LCD TVs and all-in-one computers, yesterday said the company proposed a cash dividend of NT$5 per share and would cut its capitalization by 25 percent to return NT$2.5 per share in cash to shareholders. Syncmold’s net profit decreased 4 percent year-on-year to NT$870 million last year, or NT$5.42 per share. The company’s annual shareholders’ meeting on June 29 is to vote on the proposals. The capital reduction plan would see the firm’s capitalization drop by NT$41 million to NT$1.24 billion, while its net value would increase from NT$36.2 to NT$48.3 per share, the company said.

KITCHENWARE

Kayee reports record sales

Kayee International Group Co Ltd (凱羿), which sells kitchenware and home appliances, yesterday reported record-high sales and earnings for last year, thanks to its diversified marketing channels, which include telemarking, TV shopping, online sales and catalogue shopping operations. The company said revenue increased 49.59 percent to NT$5.61 billion and net profit grew 40.91 percent to NT$856 million, with EPS of NT$18.63. Kayee said its board proposed a cash dividend of NT$315 per share, which represents a payout ratio of 80.52 percent and is subject to shareholders’ approval on June 11.

STEELMAKERS

Feng Hsin hits five-year best

Rebar maker Feng Hsin Steel Co (豐興鋼鐵) on Tuesday reported its highest net profit in five years, aided by rising prices amid a sound recovery in the global economy. Net profit grew 50.18 percent to NT$2.72 billion last year, with EPS rising from NT$3.12 to NT$4.69. The company’s board on March 8 approved a plan to distribute a cash dividend of NT$3.5 per common share, the highest dividend in the company’s history. Meanwhile, Ta Chen Stainless Pipe Co (大成不鏽鋼) said its board proposed a cash dividend of NT$0.8 based on last year’s EPS of NT$1.25, plus a stock dividend of 4 percent.