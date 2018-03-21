Banciao hotel to host food festival

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Caesar Park Hotel Banciao (板橋凱撒大飯店) has joined forces with the Canadian Trade Office in Taipei, the Canada Beef International Institute and Air Canada to host a month-long Canadian Gourmet Festival to promote Canadian cuisine, the hotel said yesterday.

As the world’s second-largest nation, Canada has grown into a popular travel destination among Taiwanese, the New Taipei City-based hotel said, adding that the festival started on Monday and runs until April 15.

Canadian delicacies known for their fresh, natural ingredients have also gained favor with local diners, the five-star hotel said.

Chef Quentin Glabus, former executive chef at the Canadian embassies in Beijing and Tokyo, flew to Taipei in person to demonstrate how to prepare Canadian cuisine, it said.

Guests are able to sample more than 30 authentic Canadian fusion dishes for NT$980 plus a 10 percent service charge at buffet restaurant Bon Appetit (朋派), the hotel said.

The hotel’s Chinese restaurant, Jia Yan (家宴), is offering a special maple menu that features eastern cooking methods with Canadian ingredients at NT$1,680 per set, it said.

Guests can also try the latest maple menu designed by Glabus at NT$1,980 per set at the hotel’s Italian restaurant Carrere (卡拉拉), it said.