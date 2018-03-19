TWSE signs MOU with Japanese and S Korean bourses

Staff writer, with CNA

In a bid to lift the global visibility of Taiwanese equities, the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Japan Exchange Group Inc (JPX) and the Korea Exchange (KRX) to strengthen business ties.

“The Taiwan Stock Exchange has long-term relationships with JPX and KRX,” TWSE chairman Hsu Jan-yau (許璋瑤) said in a statement. “We are excited to extend the cooperation to a trilateral aspect. We look forward to collaborating to strengthen our connections, to increase our visibility in the Asia-Pacific and to provide top notch investment opportunities to investors.”

There are seven exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Taiwan’s main board that track equities in Japan. TAIEX Futures, which tracks the benchmark TAIEX, are traded on the Osaka Exchange.

Yuanta Securities Investment Trust Co (元大投信) has launched the Yuanta KOSPI 200 ETF to track the KOSPI 200 Index, which comprises 200 large-cap stocks on the KRX and is the benchmark index in Seoul’s market, while TAIEX ETFs are also traded in Seoul.

The memorandum followed MSCI Inc’s announcement that it is to include some large-cap China A-shares in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index and the MSCI All Country World Index as of June.